WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Miami Norland High School coach, Keon Smith who was fatally shot, is speaking out on his life and legacy.

His grieving widow and his uncle recall great times with the quarterback football coach.

“Keon was an awesome man. He was an awesome husband. He was my friend. He was the father to my children,” said India Smith, Keon’s widow. “It’s been extremely hard for myself and my family.”

Even though India is feeling lots of pain over the killing of her life-long partner, she said she is encouraged to hear about Tuesday’s arrest of his accused killer.

“I am very excited that they did catch a person who has caused all this pain on my family,” said India.

India said Keon had eight kids with her, who all miss him dearly.

“He was an awesome man. He did not deserve this to happen to him,” said India.

On June 4, 7News cameras captured detectives searching for the suspect who shot and killed Smith outside his girlfriend’s home in Opa-locka.

News of the murder stunned those close to Smith.

“This is Keon’s uncle. ‘Where’s Keon,’ and they told me he got shot, and they said ‘He’s dead,’ and Lord have mercy,” said Thomas Black, Keon’s uncle.

The uncle told 7News about the phone call he received confirming the death of the nephew he helped raise.

“Awful. I’m telling you, that’s a bad feeling,” said Black.

Black describes Keon as the life of family parties and cookouts.

“He’s gonna be missed,” said Black.

But he too, just like his family, was pleased to hear about the arrest of Margate resident 39-year-old Lance Rolle who, police say, turned himself into the department’s main headquarters in Doral.

He has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery and home invasion with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Four days after Smith was killed, members of his community held a tribute at Miami Norland Senior High School to pay their respects.

“Keon affected a lot of people, man. I’m just being straight up with y’all,” said the speaker.

“Deeply hurt, still trying to process what’s going on,” said Walter Walker, who coached alongside Smith.

“He, like, taught me a lot. He helped me to show me things that I’ve been through,” said Evena Jean-Jacques, a friend of the victim.

Rolle remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is held on no bond.

