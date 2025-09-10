MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial was held on Tuesday night for the Miami Gardens woman who lost her life when she was reportedly mauled by dogs while walking to her job at Walmart.

Over 100 people attended the celebration of life, wearing red, purple and pink to honor 71-year-old Doreen Broadbelt.

According to investigators, Broadbelt was found lying on the ground next to a trailer in the area of Northwest 196th Terrace and 14th Court, right by Hard Rock Stadium, suffering from apparent dog bites on the morning of Sept. 1.

She was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Her death location would become the site of the memorial, where family and friends gathered with candles, gifts and photographs.

The large turnout was a testament to how many lives she touched.

“For now, just accepting all the love and care that people are sending her,” said Broadbelt’s daughter Lateisha Wilkinson.

7News cameras showed Wilkinson making sure every piece of her memorial shrine was in a proper place, ensuring that her mother was celebrated honorably.

“It’s not a pretty sight to lose a loved one in this case, but I pray God give us strength, especially me, I’m not really taking it easy at all,” said Wilkinson. “I’m breaking down every second, my heart pumping, I’m having heart attacks, I’m going through a lot.”

Broadbelt was a wife and mother of four.

Her walk that fateful morning was to get to her job at Walmart, where she had been working for 13 years.

“This is hard, this is hard loss,” said her work colleague Lucielle. “She’s a really, really, nice worker and nice person.”

According to her family, she often expressed fear of the neighborhood’s dogs that would taunt her every morning on the way to work.

“They always attacking her, she even get stick, I even give her a stick,” said Wilkinson.

Her family maintains that a tragedy like this should have never happened.

“We have children going to school, by walking. We have to protect them, so I hope this is a stepping stone for everyone,” said Wilkinson.

On Tuesday, Miami Gardens Police officials said one or more neighborhood dogs that were swabbed for DNA were responsible for the attack.

Police are waiting for definite results as they continue their investigation.

