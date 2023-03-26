HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and loved ones seek the public’s help a day after a man went missing near Elliott Key.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 51-year-old Harvin Woods was last seen at the sandbar of Homestead Bayfront Park, located at 9698 SW 328th St., at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

Loved ones said Woods went on a boating trip and never returned.

Family members who spoke with 7News on Sunday said they fear the worst but continue to hold out hope, as police and U.S. Coast Guard crews search for Woods by land and on the water.

“I need him. Me and his grand kids need him,” said LaShawn Houston, Woods’ daughter.

Woods stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 205 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He sports a beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and blue shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts to cal MDPD Detective M. Ritch Jr., or any on-duty detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

