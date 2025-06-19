NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 24-year-old shot and killed in a police-involved shooting said they are heartbroken and want more answers on how their loved one died.

Several family members of Kristofer Laboy gathered in Hollywood to demand answers from police, including body camera footage.

“I’m numb inside. I don’t know how to process this. My heart is broken into pieces,” said Marisol Laboy, Kristofer’s aunt.

The family described Kristofer as a hardworking and kind man who never had trouble with the law.

“I want justice for my baby. That’s all I want. I want justice for my baby,” said Marisol.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Laboy was shot by Deputy Kelvin Cox on Tuesday afternoon after, police said, Laboy ran away from an attempted traffic stop over tinted windows

Investigators said during the unmarked police pursuit, Laboy drove inside an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade where he hit a dead end. Laboy, while armed, exited the vehicle. He then approached responding deputies, causing Cox to open fire and strike the subject.

“The driver of the Corvette came out of the vehicle armed, and the deputy discharged his firearm, striking that individual,” said MDSO Detective Argemis Colome.

Kristofer’s father, who didn’t want to be identified, told 7News on Wednesday his son called him while he was being followed by police, saying he had no idea who was following him.

“He called me and said, ‘Dad, I need help. Come save me, I’m being chased, and I don’t know by whom,” he said. “You could hear it in his voice, he was scared for his life.”

Ring doorbell video captures the Corvette driving through the apartment complex as unmarked police vehicles followed it.

The family said the events that unfolded on Tuesday doesn’t add up and are looking for answers.

“They didn’t hear no sirens. The only thing they saw was the cars rushing into the complex,” said Sandra Laboy, Kristofer’s aunt.

“If I’m driving a Corvette, and I see a car behind me not marked with no sirens and no lights, I’m running for my life,” said Marisol.

The family hopes additional witnesses can come forward to help police with their investigation.

