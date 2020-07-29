Family of man killed by Homestead Police officer file wrongful death lawsuit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones of a man killed by a police officer five years ago are asking for accountability, saying they have waited long enough for justice to be served.

“It’s embarrassing and a disgrace,” said Crystal Foster.

It’s been five years since Crystal Foster lost her brother Edward Foster in an officer-involved shooting in Homestead.

“Had they done what they were supposed to do, had they done their job, my brother would be here today,” Crystal said.

On Wednesday, the family’s attorney announced they are re-filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the police officer, Anthony Green, and the City of Homestead.

“The family and the community of Miami-Dade County are tired of waiting for justice,” said attorney Michael Pizzi.

The incident happened on July 16, 2015.​

Police said Edward and Officer Green got into some sort of altercation outside a grocery store, and that’s what led to the shooting.

“Enough is enough. My brother didn’t deserve to be executed,” said Crystal.

Because the case is still under investigation, Homestead Police said they can’t comment on what happened, but they did offer to say Officer Green was exceptional at his job.

“A loss of life is never a good thing,” said Homestead Police Sgt. Fernando Morales. “You know, the family does have our sympathy, it does have the chief’s sympathy, but unfortunately, the Homestead Police Department is not the one investigating this incident.”

The case was handed over to the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau and the state attorney’s office.

Morales said since the shooting, Green has been reassigned within the department.

“There’s a misconception that Officer Green was promoted after the shooting. He was just reassigned to the detective bureau for the same rate of pay.”

But the family said the officer’s actions should be enough to have him removed from the force and charged with murder.

They also cited other shootings Green was involved in.

“For them to clear this officer of six shootings is a disgrace to our community,” said Crystal.

“All of the shootings with the exception of the Edward Foster shooting, which is presently in the hands of the state attorney’s office, were all cleared by the state attorney’s office,” Morales said.

Morales said Green’s role as a training officer may have contributed to him encountering dangerous situations more often.​

But Crystal Foster said what happened to her brother is unacceptable, and after five years, the family is tired of waiting.

“Too late. Five years is too late,” said Edward’s son.

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office released a statement, saying in part:

“For weeks now we have been trying to obtain contact information to schedule the taking of a sworn statement of an individual who indicated online that he was an eyewitness to the shooting. To date, we still have not been able to accomplish that task. According to the information we received, the witness has refused to meet at MDPD Headquarters or our office for the taking of that statement.​​ It is absolutely essential that we collect and review all possible evidence and interview all eyewitnesses in order to have a complete and thorough understanding of the facts before we conclude our investigation.”

The family said they will also get federal help by contacting the U.S. State Attorney’s Office.

