MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized following a police-involved shooting in Downtown Miami is speaking out on the incident that sent crowds scrambling for safety.

City of Miami Police said they were forced to fire on the man after he drove his car into an officer who was directing traffic during a music festival outside of Bayfront Park at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Street, Sunday.

But the man’s loved ones told 7News that is not the case.

Sherylann Clarke said she was in the car with her brother, Menelek, when the situation took place.

“He was trying to move and the police officer went in front of his car again and he’s moving with his car, as he’s moving, trying to get out of his way. Then he pulls out his gun to shoot him,” explained Sherylann.

Sherylann said she and her family were driving to the Best of the Best Concert, a Caribbean music festival at Bayfront Park, when a Miami Police officer told her brother, to move his car.

“He didn’t come to the side of the car to try to approach my brother. None of that. My brother does not have a weapon on him. There’s no weapons, nothing. He wasn’t carrying anything,” said Sherylann. “They came into contact because he was hovering over my brother’s car. It wasn’t intentional to hit him.”

She said her brother did nothing wrong.

“He said that he felt like he was going to die and I feel that he was wrongfully shot multiple times in his vehicle with no weapon,” she said.

Police and paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue responded to the chaos shortly after.

Cellphone video posted on social media shows the man being put in handcuffs.

The 21-year-old was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery.

The gunfire sent people inside and near the festival scrambling.

Cellphone video captures people running and screaming after the shots frightened festivalgoers.

“It was crazy,” said concertgoer Gigi Gordan.

“Yes and it’s a shame we’re from Philly [Philadelphia] and we have to come down here see all of the crime when we’re trying to leave crime,” a woman said.

Investigators worked well into Sunday night as the event carried on.

Police said the officer was also rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s just a reminder for everyone that there are dangers in the job that our officers perform,” said City of Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar.

Questions remain as to whether or not the vehicle made contact with the officer and what exactly led to the officer firing their weapon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now taken the lead on the investigation.

Menelek is recovering at the hospital as of Monday evening.

