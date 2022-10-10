NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida family shared their pain, days after their loved one was shot dead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a friend discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Mark Cine and a co-worker inside an apartment unit near Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Cine’s mother and brother said they don’t understand why someone took his life.

“My heart is tearing apart. I haven’t slept — I think maybe an hour or two hours — because every time I close my eyes, I see my son,” said Dina Cine, the victim’s mother, “and then I’m just wondering how was he feeling at that moment, what was going through his mind, what happened. I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened, and I just want to know why.”

“He was just trying to be the best version of him, and he was loving, he was always there for me, anything I needed,” said Matthew Cine, the victim’s brother.

If you know anything that can help police with this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

