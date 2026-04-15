MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after gunfire broke out during a community celebration, the family of the deceased victim is speaking out on the heartbreak as police continue their search for a shooter.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Chrislyne Brumaire-Florence, the victim’s aunt, said the family is mourning the loss of their loved one, 23-year-old Kitchner Cyrille.

“We’ve been living in a nightmare,” she said.

The shots rang out on Sunday night just before midnight after the event had wrapped up for the night, putting a violent end to what Brumaire-Florence said should have been a night of fun and unity.

“This is not what you expect when you go out as a family unit to enjoy our culture,” said the victim’s aunt.

On Wednesday, police released a new view of the chaos that erupted after the bullets were fired. Eventgoers are seen running for their lives as they grab their children to protect them from the gunfire.

Detectives said three people were shot. One of them, Cyrille, would not survive. They added that the gunman pulled the trigger after some dispute erupted.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the two wounded victims remain at a local hospital.

Police are still on the hunt for the gunman and are asking the public for help in finding the subject.

“We believe that these people saw something, that they know something, and we need them to contact the City of Miami Police Department and share that information,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Vega said that any information available to the public may prove crucial to cracking the case.

“It’s crucial in us, not only identifying the subject or subjects, but also to bring charges against these people.

As for the victim’s family, his aunt said that they are desperate for answers.

“It’s just been a constant waiting for something, waiting for an update. Waiting for something to give, some kind of resolution, relief,” said Brumaire-Florence.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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