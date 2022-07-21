MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 9-month old boy have hired lawyers in hopes of gaining answers as to what happened to their child at a day care facility in Homestead.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin are still struggling to find the words to describe the pain they feel after losing their son, Tayvon Tomlin.

“I just — man,” said Whorley.

“I just want to know why, where, how, when,” said Tomlin.​

Tayvon was found unresponsive Monday inside the Lincoln-Marti day care, located near North Krome Avenue and Northwest Fifth Street in Homestead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the employees was making rounds and found the infant not breathing inside of a crib.

Tayvon was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“What the family has been told is that there is a delay between the time Tayvon was found and the time he was given medical care and EMS was called and dispatched,” said Stephen Cain, the family’s attorney.

Whorley and Tomlin described their son as loving and bright.

“My boy was happy, joyful and advanced,” said Tomlin.

“Frankly, the parents aren’t getting any answers from the facility themselves,” said Cain.

Whorley said her 4-year-old toddler was also at the day care and somehow knew what happened to his brother by the time she got there.

“I’ve been trying to get through the day of how I’m going to break it to my children of how they loved their precious brother and he’s gone. My son told me already, he knew, my son said, he said, ‘Baby stopped breathing,'” she said.​

The family told 7News that, as far as they are aware of, Tayvon had no prior medical history.

Jose Perez, a spokesperson for Lincoln-Marti, released a statement on Monday, that read, “Lincoln-Marti is working with the authorities to determine what caused the situation and offered their sincere condolences to the family. Out of respect for their privacy, no further comment will be made at this time.”

7News reached out to Lincoln-Marti again on Thursday. They have not responded to a request for further comment.

