Family of Homestead Police officer hospitalized with COVID-19 asking for plasma donations

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a Homestead Police officer who is in the hospital after becoming infected with COVID-19 is asking for the public’s help in his battle against the virus.

Homestead Police Officer Doug Anderson has been at West Kendall Baptist Hospital with coronavirus-related complications for more than a week. His family

Anderson’s brothers in blue stepped in this weekend to organize a drive-by birthday party on Sunday for Anderson’s son, Jake, who turned 12.

7News cameras captured a festive, socially distant celebration. Revelers surprised the boy with a caravan, balloons, signs and cake.

Cameras also showed a sign attached to a police SUV that reads:

“Hang in there, Doug!

You are strong.

You are a fighter.

You are loved.

Get well soon!”

Kelly Denham, an officer with the Coral Gables Police Department as well as a neighbor, stressed the need for plasma donations.

“Doug being in the hospital for now going on day 9, we’re really pushing for people to donate that plasma, not only for Officer Anderson, but there are so many people desperate,” she said, “and when it touches home, you see the desperation with the family, just wanting their husband and their father to come home.”

Friends and family members sang “Happy Birthday to You” to Jake and also took the time to send good wishes to Jake’s father.

“We love you, Doug,” said a reveler.

Loved ones are taking the opportunity to get the word about Anderson, as they pray he receives the help and plasma he needs to come back home.

“We wanted to show Jake that when his father is indisposed, whether it be at work or whether it be at the hospital, that we are here for his family,” said Homestead Police Sgt. Fernando Morales.

“We just want people to get out and, if you’re healthy, if you’ve recovered, go donate the plasma, because it’s going to help so many people get past this,” said Denham.

If you would like to donate plasma for Anderson, call Homestead Police at 305-248-7617.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.