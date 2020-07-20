Family of Homestead officer with COVID-19 grateful to anonymous plasma donor

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a Homestead Police Officer who has spent more than a week at the hospital battling COVID-19 said they are grateful for the anonymous donor who gave him the plasma he needed.

Homestead Police Officer Doug Anderson has been hospitalized at West Kendall Baptist for 10 days. His family said his condition was not improving.

But help came in the form in the form of a much-needed plasma donation. Doctors said he started his treatment at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Paige Anderson, the patient’s 9-year-old daughter, said she wishes she could thank the donor who came to her father’s aid.

“If I met them, I would obviously say, ‘Thank you a lot,’ because I miss my Daddy, and I want him to come home,” she said.

Loved ones are now hoping this will lead to Anderson’s recovery.

“He was thrilled. His wife, his family, his friends, members of the Homestead Police Department were just thrilled that this is going to be the point where he’s really going to start to make that recovery,” said Coral Gables Police Officer Kelly Denham, a neighbor of the Andersons.

The family of four has been forced apart because Anderson’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 as well and is quarantined in a room at home, away from the children.

“She still has symptoms, so she is just getting through it day by day,” said Denham.

Because Anderson is at the hospital, he missed his son Jake’s 12th birthday over the weekend.

However, the men and women of the Homestead Police Department stepped in to make that day special for Jake.

7News cameras captured a birthday caravan, balloons, signs and cake outside the Andersons’ home in Kendall, Sunday.

It’s safe to say the biggest gift this family has received is that anonymous plasma donation.

As for what she wants to do once she can see her parents in person, Paige replied, “Give them a big hug.”

The Andersons hope their story will inspire others to donate during this pandemic.

“We wanted to get the word out that there’s so many people that have recovered that can just do their little part to save a life,” said Denham.

Anderson’s family said he started feeling better immediately after beginning treatment, but he still has a long road ahead of him.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

