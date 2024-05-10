MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is preparing to honor former Florida Gov. Bob Graham with a public service.

The former governor and U.S. senator died in April at 87 years old.

Graham’s family will host a celebration of his life in his hometown of Miami Lakes and have invited the public to attend.

It will take place Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Miami Lakes United Church of Christ.

Graham’s career spanned five decades.

He was known for working well with colleagues from both parties and was widely popular with Florida voters.

The family is following the service with a public reception from 3 p.m. To 5 p.m. at the Miami Lakes Hotel.

