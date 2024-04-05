(WSVN) - The family of one of the seven aid workers killed in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike during a food delivery mission is sharing their pain of losing their son.

One of the victims, Jacob Flickinger, is an American-Canadian dual citizen, with South Florida ties. Flickinger was a father of a 1-year-old and lived in Costa Rica with his partner.

Flickinger’s parents are South Florida residents. The parents told 7News they are devastated and grieving. They believe the airstrike that killed their son was intentional.

“All the facts point to this was a deliberate attempt to target these aid workers,” said John Flickinger, Jacob’s father. “We’re crushed, we’re sad. I don’t feel any anger. I feel some anger but the overwhelming feeling is just sad for our son and his partner and his young son.”

Jacob was killed along with six other aid workers from the World Central Kitchen as it attempted to deliver the badly needed food to refugees in Gaza. John said his heart breaks for them too.

“They haven’t gotten the same attention that our son Jacob has, but their lives are of no less value,” said John.

A few days after the airstrike, President Biden held a phone call with Israel’s Prime Minister who admitted that the Israeli military was to blame for the deaths. Hours after the phone call, Israel announced new ways of safe passage for aid to get into Gaza.

John said the Israeli government has to do more to keep humanitarian workers, like his son, safe.

“The humanitarian corridors need to be opened up. The IDF needs to stop targeting civilians and aid workers,” said John.

The parents want an independent investigation into the strikes that killed their son but they also hope that this tragedy will lead to even more change in the war-torn region.

“If we can move the needle toward that end, a small fraction of an inch, than Jacob’s life and the other workers’ lives won’t be in vein,” said John.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the grieving family pay for funeral costs and living costs. To donate, click here

