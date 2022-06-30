MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of two bicyclists who were struck and killed on the Rickenbacker Causeway said they are appy so far with the changes that are being made to help cyclists stay safe, but more needs to be done.

Concerns over rider safety have been top of mind since the May 15 crash that claimed the lives of 49-year-old Yaudys Vera and his girlfriend Ogniana Reyes.

On Wednesday, their loved ones returned to the scene of their devastating loss.

“It has been a very difficult moment for us,” said Haivyl Lopez, Vera’s ex-wife.

“It hurts, but it’s somewhat of a nice feeling to have some of that closure and see where his last minutes were,” said Vera’s son, Sebastian Vera.

Sebastian, 17, said Vera wasn’t just his father, he was his best friend.

“If I had a problem or anything like that, I think he was the only person I could speak to,” said the teen. “He had no judgment.”

Sebastian said his father was an avid biker, and it was something they shared as a family.

“That was his thing,” he said. “He would go out every day and come back super sore. That was his thing.”

Tragedies like these, unfortunately, are nothing knew on the causeway, but after the May 15 incident, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced some steps being taken to help prevent something like this from happening again.

Some of the changes include limiting U-turns under the William Powell Bridge, installing traffic delineators along the bike lanes to prevent cars from crossing into them. They will also be adding more space at the Hobie Beach entrances to allow cars to slow down before turning in, hopefully avoiding run-ins with cyclists.

“The fact is that we have the politicians, the community, and everybody together pushing to make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen again to other families like mine and to other kids as well,” said Lopez.

But Lopez said even more can and should be done.

She thinks the speed limit on the causeway also needs to be reexamined.

“This is not a highway anymore; there is a lot of people coming here. This is a recreational area, so the speed needs to be lowered,” said Lopez, “Cyclists and the drivers and everybody, the whole community needs to be cautious of the impact that you can create by doing something like that to somebody.”

7News was told the driver who struck the cyclist stayed at the scene when the incident occurred. So far, the motorist has only received citations and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

To date, no charges have been filed.

Some of the changes on the Rickenbacker Bridge went into effect shortly after the crash.

