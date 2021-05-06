Family of cyclist fatally struck by Maserati in SW Miami-Dade demands justice

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a bicyclist who, authorities said, was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Southwest Miami-Dade said they want to make sure justice prevails in this case.

Speaking through a translator on Thursday, Magdalena Mendez said her cousin, Baltazar Lux Terraza, was a good family man.

“He was a hard worker, responsible. He loved his kids,” she said. “Now we need help to take care of the kids. Poor kids. They need education, food. We need all the help we can get right now.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Lux Terraza was hit by a Maserati near Southwest 200th Street and 173rd Avenue, at around 7 a.m., Tuesday. He was 38 years old.

“Even when a dog is run over, police give you a fine. You can risk escaping for a dog, but he is a human. He was a person who was run over,” said Mendez, “and the driver doesn’t want to be responsible. He instead escaped.”

Investigators said the driver of the Maserati kept driving for half a mile before being located.

“We hope that they gather the evidence they need, and maybe this will help them out by people seeing this,” said Rick Freedman, the attorney who is representing the victim’s family.

Freedman said he’s been told by investigators that the driver of the Maserati has not been arrested because they claim they weren’t behind the wheel at the time.

“They must be able to either get an admission from the driver or somebody independent that can put him behind the wheel, as they say,” said Freedman.

Lux Terraza, a father of four, moved to the United States two years ago to provide for his family back in Guatemala.

His family said that, while in South Florida, he worked at a local nursery and sent back money to his loved ones every month.

Now they hope investigators can put this case together and arrest the person who killed their loved one.

“From what we know, the driver does not want to be held accountable, so we are hoping justice will be served for my dead cousin,” said Mendez.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

