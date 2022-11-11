NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located the family of a child who was found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and now they have opened an investigation.

The child was found shoeless near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street, just before 1:30 a.m., Friday.

Surveillance video captured the boy in the distance as he walked in the middle of the road.

“Very dangerous situation in the middle of the night,” said an area resident.

The surveillance video showed two people who stopped to help the toddler.

North Miami Beach Police said the boy is nonverbal and was unable to give information to find his guardians.

“It just looks a little suspicious because, like, how would you not know your kid that small is not in your house? I would understand if it was a teenager, but this is a small child,” said a neighbor.

Detectives issued a flyer with the child’s picture, and officers went door to door looking for his family.

Neighbors reacted to the news as police canvassed the area in an effort to reunite the boy with his family.

“It was like around 2:15 a.m., this morning, and I was just like, ‘Who is knocking at my door?’ I actually didn’t open the door because that has never happened around here in this neighborhood,” said the neighbor.

“The police department was very, very concerned. They brought the child to all of the homes to make sure that the proper family was found,” said area resident Jamie Encarnacion.

In a tweet posted around 2:30 p.m., police confirmed they had found the boy’s family.

Sometime later, several people believed to be family members left the North Miami Police Department building without the boy. A woman said, “Leave us all alone, I’m so sorry,” before walking toward an SUV.

Police have not specified when they are going to reunite the toddler with his family, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.