NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old boy who survived a seven-story fall from a North Miami apartment building continues to recover in the hospital, as his family hopes for the best possible outcome.

Three days after the incident, loved ones remain at Jackson Memorial Hospital with the child, Tuesday.

Speaking over the phone with 7News, the boy’s mother said she and the rest of his family are asking for the community’s prayers.

According to North Miami Police, the boy fell out of a window at his family’s seventh floor unit, Saturday morning.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the apartment building in the area of Northeast 123rd Street and 14th Avenue, at around 9:40 a.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center for bone fractures.

