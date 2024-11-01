NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a beloved barber, who was killed earlier this month, is begging for answers in the search for his killer.

Wilton Mena was killed on Oct. 1 while rollerblading in the area of Northeast 167th Street near 18th Avenue in North Miami Beach.

A month after his death, his family held a news conference at the scene of the crime to make a passionate plea for the well-known barber.

“Please, can anybody please just help so we can get justice for my brother,” said Mena’s sister, Cindy.

The family said the 36-year-old was a family man. He worked as a barber at Cibao, a longtime barbershop in the city.

“Our family is devastated. Our family is heartbroken. He left two little kids, 8 and 3,” said Mena’s aunt, Yocasta.

North Miami Beach Police officials stood by the family’s side at the Friday news conference and said some of their officers would also get haircuts done by Mena.

“As a matter of fact, some of our officers even got haircuts at his barbershop. He was well known, he was loved by everyone,” said North Miami Beach Police Acting Chief Juan Pinillos.

Police provided more details about his death.

“He worked that evening. He left work, came home. When he got home, it wasn’t uncommon for him to go on a rollerblade. He got on his rollerblade and went out to relax, you know? And just get a little exercise in and that’s when he was murdered,” said North Miami Beach Police Detective Zoila Exclusa.

Surveillance video captured one of Mena’s last moments alive. Video shows him rollerblading down a street, moments before he was killed.

Detectives said two kids who were walking to school the next morning found Mena’s body and called police.

Now, officials and Mena’s family are urging the public to step up with information about this murder.

“Today is my family. Tomorrow it could be yours. Please help us,” said Mena’s mother, Cindy.

Police said the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

If you have any information on this crime, call North Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

