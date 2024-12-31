MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of real estate mogul brothers accused of dozens of sex crimes made a promise in court in a bid to win their pretrial release.

The courtroom was packed with family and friends of the Alexander brothers, including their mother and the wife of one of the twins, as they asked the judge to grant bond.

Following the three-hour hearing on Monday for one of their twin sons, Alon, the parents were seen leaving the federal courthouse.

“This is the closest family you will ever meet,” said Howard Srebnick, defense attorney for the twins.

The former real estate mogul has been charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking.

His twin brother, Oren, who sat beside him in the courtroom, also facing sex trafficking charges, along with their older brother Tal, who was denied bond earlier this month.

“They’ve never been charged with any federal crimes before. They’ve never been charged with any state crimes before. They’ve never been convicted of anything they want to clear their name,” said Srebnick.

The attorney proposed to the court that the Alexander family would guarantee all of their assets, worth millions of dollars, as a personal guarantee if the judge would grant Alon bail.

Prosecutors said the twins are a danger to the community and flight risks.

“They’re willing to put their money where their mouth is because they know that their son, Alon, will appear in court to answer these charges,” said Srebnick.

In addition to the multimillion-dollar guarantee, the defense proposed the brothers be put under house arrest and monitored by 24/7 security. The twins’ attorney plans to propose even more conditions when the hearing continues later this week.

“We will have additional conditions. The most onerous that may have ever been imposed in the United States to satisfy our government that Alon Alexander is not a risk of flight,” said Srebnick.

Meanwhile, the state attorneys office claims the FBI has interviewed more than 50 victims of the trio, stating that 42 of them claim to have been raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the brothers between 2010 and 2021.

“Not one accuser has given sworn testimony to substantiate the allegations and there’s no physical evidence to corroborate any of their accusations,” said Srebnick.

The brothers will be back in front of the judge on Friday to continue their detention and removal hearings.

The judge has allowed the defense to provide additional conditions to satisfy the government, including confining the brothers to a high-rise apartment building to ensure a lack of ease if they did try to flee.

