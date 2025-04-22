FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - The family of a child who tragically lost his life in a Florida City shooting announced the filing of a lawsuit against the owner and manager of the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, claiming negligent security and wrongful death.

Authorities say nine-year-old Antavious Scott was fatally shot last November in the area of the South Point Apartments along West Lucy Street and Northwest 9th Avenue after gunfire erupted into a group of individuals outside the area.

Police later arrested and charged 19-year-old Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr. with second-degree murder with a weapon for his involvement in the shooting.

Shanika Williams, the boy’s mother, alongside the family attorney, Michael Haggard, held a news conference across the street from the apartment complex where the tragic shooting took place, seeking justice and demanding an increase in security at the location, as well as other complexes where high crime is present.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” said Shanika Williams, the victim’s mother.

“They provide no security,” said Haggard. “Despite the gang violence that has been occurring in Cutler Manor, Cutler Bay, Florida City. They have not added any security.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges the failure of the property owners and managers to provide adequate security measures, such as a working gate or surveillance cameras, despite the known presence and history of criminal activity in the area, led to the death of their child.

Today, the family’s attorney pointed out the front gate to the complex has remained broken several months after the incident.

