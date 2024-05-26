MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of nine was burned out of their home in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire in the area of Northwest 200th Street and 15th Avenue, just after 4:15 a.m., Sunday.

The house was left charred, with the windows blown out and damage to the roof.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisiting the family impacted by the blaze.

