MIAMI (WSVN) - A child’s life ended at just 7 years old. Now, one of the men arrested in connection to her murder had a change heart in court. He’s been accused of driving the getaway car moments after the shooting and made a plea deal.

Outside a Miami-Dade courtroom, the family of little Alana Washington was thankful for finally receiving some justice.

It has been two years since the 7-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her Brownsville home.

The co-defendant in the case, Antonio Robinson, took a plea deal and will spend the next 30 years in prison.

“We just want to get this all over with,” said Cynthia, the victim’s aunt.

Prosecutors said Robinson and co-defendant Jarvis Baker-Flanders were caught on security camera following Alana’s family from a flea market back to their home. Surveillance footage also captured the sound of gunshots and a car speeding off.

Prosecutors said three family members were shot by Baker-Flanders. In the process, little Alana was killed.

“Justice was served for my niece, my great niece. We appreciate what the court decided,” said Cynthia.

Originally, Robinson went back and forth between taking a plea and going to trial.

Ultimately, he made up his mind and his fate was sealed in court Friday.

“Going to accept your plea of guilt, so find you guilty, adjudicate you guilty, sentence you to 30 years in state prison,” said a judge.

“We’re happy,” said Cynthia.

As for Baker-Flanders, he remains in jail awaiting his trial. If he is convicted, he will face life in prison.

