NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is demanding answers after a 67-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police identified the woman as Madette Laurent, Monday afternoon.

According to police, Laurent was crossing the street near Northeast 149th Street and Sixth Avenue when a vehicle hit her and kept going.

She then died on impact.

Her family has been left devastated.

“That person killed me, killed my family, the whole family, my sisters in Haiti, my brothers in Haiti, right now they are suffering, and I have one right now in the hospital,” said Naresh Laurent, Madette’s daughter. “The person just left. I feel so miserable, I don’t know, I didn’t prepare for that accident.”

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



