MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly hit-and-run in Miami has left a family heartbroken as they continue to search for answers.

The incident happened on Monday, just after 11 p.m, when the victim, Mae Ruth Jackson, was seen leaving a store on Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Moments later, she crossed a busy four lane road with her bike when a pickup truck ended her life in an instant.

Surveillance video in the area captured another angle of Mae Ruth as she was struck by a white pickup, which sent her skidding down the street.

She was left for dead in a storm drain while the white truck continued to drive on into the night.

The image now haunts Mae Ruth’s daughter.

“I can’t stop replaying that video footage of my mom being hit,” said Sabrina Jackson. “And somebody just leaving her like an animal, not even stopping, like, it’s been crazy. Everytime I close my eyes, that’s all I see.”

In the light of day on Wednesday, Jackson’s mother set up a makeshift memorial where she took her final breath. Too shaken to speak on camera, she hugged a teddy bear that she left to pay tribute to her oldest child.

Her family gathered to remember Jackson on Wednesday.

Jackson just turned 62 years old in January.

The family said they were planning Mother’s Day with Mae Ruth.

“She has 15 grandkids, four children, and seven great grands,” said Sabrina.

Now, the big family have to plan a funeral for the woman who was at the center of their lives.

“She’s the rock, like, I don’t know what I’m going to do without her,” said Sabrina.

Her daughters were visibly emotional and one of them had a message for the driver.

“Turn yourself in. me and my siblings, nieces and nephews and kids, we’re hurting,” said Aisha Jackson.

As they remember her life, they’re now hoping for answers in her shocking death after she was struck in the street and was left to die.

“We are a praying family and we know that vengeance is the lord’s and that, I just want him to turn himself in,” said Sabrina.

Police said they found the pickup truck a few blocks from the crime scene but no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

