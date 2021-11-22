NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of six, including two children, has been impacted by a fire that ignited inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Northwest 79th Street and 10th Court, just after 1:15 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the fire began in a closet of the house while two children living there were sleeping.

One of the children, Irvin Martinez, said they tried to control the flames but eventually called 911 after they got out of control.

“All of my clothes that were near my closet, which were near my bed, are gone. It started there first, ’cause my closet is near the wall of my door,” he said. “So all of my – my uniform, my book bag is even on fire. I have no shoes to get to school tomorrow.”

No one inside the house was hurt.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded and are providing the family with emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, as well as one-on-one support to connect them to available recovery assistance.

