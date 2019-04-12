Family of 5 escapes burning Miami home; father hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father is recovering in the hospital after rushing his family out of a burning Miami home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene located in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 59th Street, at around 5 a.m., Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming out.

Fortunately, the family had already escaped.

The mother said she woke up early to the smoky situation as the quick-thinking father closed the doors in an effort to contain the smoke.

“The smoke hit us and we had to bust the windows, jump out the window , bust the kids’ room window and get them out the window,” said Constance Doughty.

As a result, the father sustained serious cuts.

Their three children are ages 6, 10 and 15 — all escaped unharmed.

Fire Rescue transported the father to an area hospital for treatment.

The family said they have a smoke detector system inside the home but it wasn’t functioning at the time.

According to investigators, the fire sparked from a bent air conditioning cord that somehow ignited on the couch.

The Red Cross has since responded to assist the family.

