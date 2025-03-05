NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out of their home after a fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the burning home near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 165th Street in North Miami-Dade, Tuesday night.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames tearing through the front of the home.

Crews were able to knock down the flames, but the home was destroyed.

No one was inside at the time the fire ignited.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the family of five that was impacted.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.