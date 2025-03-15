MIAMI (WSVN) - An intense fire forced out a family of five from their home in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the house fire located along Northwest 58th Terrace and 17th Avenue in the Liberty City neighborhood, at around 6:05 on Friday.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in 20 minutes.

The home sustained major damage and ended up destroyed in the fire’s aftermath.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family that was impacted.

