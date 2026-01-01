NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family experienced heavy holiday heartache after a fire ripped through their home on New Year’s Eve.

Officials say a fire broke out at a home located near Northwest 182nd Street, Wednesday.

The flames caused extensive damage to the home and the family’s belongings, with authorities determining the structure to be unlivable.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of five find a temporary place to live.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

