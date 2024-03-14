MIAMI (WSVN) - A week after a police response in Miami ended with officers opening fire, the family of a 46-year-old man who was shot is speaking out.

Donald Armstrong is now fighting for his life after he was shot by Miami Police on his front steps.

Armstrong’s family spoke to 7News, Thursday morning.

“If he was falling, why you going to shoot the man if you tased him already?” said Diedre Crumity, Armstrong’s aunt. “They shouldn’t have shot him. He was falling. And when he hit the ground, they still shoot him.”

His aunt is still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“He didn’t have a gun! That’s the problem,” she said. “I don’t understand. He didn’t have no gun, he didn’t have no knife. And you gone still shoot him?”

After the March 7 shooting, a coalition of community members from across the state and across the country came together Thursday in the Northwest Miami neighborhood where it happened.

Those community members are demanding change.

“It’s really a shame that we see the solution to every problem as a man with gun, like what does that say about our society?” said a speaker.

Cellphone video from the incident showed Armstrong getting into a verbal altercation with police on the steps of his home. Five police officers were standing near the front of a house and Armstrong was seen standing on the front porch wielding a blade.

Before the situation escalated, he was tased and as he fell to the ground, he was shot over nine times.

“A grave injustice is what they have done to us,” said a speaker. “The people who we thought were suppose to protect and serve us.”

Armstrong’s family told 7News that he’s doing OK and is in a somewhat stable condition at the hospital but is unable to speak and communicate with people in and out of his room.

The City of Miami Police Department has not responded to 7’s request for an interview.

