MIAMI (WSVN) - A family of four is seeking new shelter after flames erupted inside their home, leaving them displaced.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the home along Northwest 67th Court near Tamiami Court Road on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the flames damaged a ceiling and a bathroom before they were able to extinguish the blaze.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

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