MIAMI (WSVN) - A family of four was burned out of their home in Miami overnight.

The fire broke out near Northeast 60th Street and Second Avenue, just after midnight on Sunday.

Flames tore through the unit, forcing the family to scramble to safety.

The second story of the building sustained extensive damage.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross stepped in to help the family get back on their feet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

