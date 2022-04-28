NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting a car in Northwest Miami-Dade with a family of three inside, including a girl, sending them to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a mother, father and toddler were hit in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Street, at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the driver took off shortly after.

Paramedics transported the father and toddler to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

7News cameras captured the patient believed to be the mother as she was put in an ambulance. She was transported to a local hospital.

Cameras also showed a bicycle and a shoe at the scene.

As of late Wednesday night, police have not provided a description of the vehicle involved.

Officers have shut down Northwest 10th Avenue up to 117th Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

