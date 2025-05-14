SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a trailer fire in Southwest Miami-Dade that left three people displaced.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, fierce flames erupted around midnight from two campers located on a property off 177th and 104th Street.

“At approximately midnight, MDFR received reports of a fully-involved trailer fire,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Arnold Piedrahita.

Fire crews responded and managed to get the blaze under control in 30 minutes. The property the camper is on has a fruit stand, plant nursery and farm, fortunately the fire did not spread to those businesses.

“Fortunately for us, the two campers were located at the outer corner of the property. We were able to make a quick extinguishment. Six fire crews took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Luckily there were no victims. No one was inside the campers at the time, and no firefighters were injured,” said Piedrahita.

The three people who were living inside the camper weren’t there at the time of the fire.

“Three of the people that were living in the camper at the time were able to escape the fire; however, they will be displaced. We are currently in the process of determining whether they need the Red Cross for assistance,” said Piedrahita.

Residents were seen watching in tears from the road as firefighters worked to salvage what they could.

In the daylight, the family spent the morning throwing away the burned items that remained. The camper, a total loss, was reduced to metal parts and ash.

Ultimately the Red Cross arrived at the location, letting the family know what their resources are and that they are there to help in this time of need.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

