NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve is asking for help in finding the person responsible.

On Tuesday, the parents of Melvin Manzanares, Mario Manzanares and Martha Manzanares, spoke to 7News and said they do not have the words to describe how they feel.

Manzanares’ father said he was a hard worker and loved his family. They don’t understand how someone could take a life.

The parents said Manzanares went to the mall to buy gifts on Christmas Eve and hours later, they received a call that their son was dead.

According to 7News sources, the 23-year-old was swarmed in the street by people on ATVs and dirt bikes.

Moments before he was shot, detectives said one of those ATVs hit Manzanares’ car and the two got into a verbal argument at the gas station. This led to Manzanares following the group while calling 911, but before he tried to flee, he was killed.

His mother said she is devastated knowing that her son won’t be coming home.

Sources said the subjects fled the scene, and police issued a “be on the lookout” for them. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

