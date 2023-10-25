MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of Enoch Tong, a 20-year-old who tragically lost his life after jumping off a yacht near the Miami Marine Stadium in March, is preparing to file a lawsuit. Tong’s body was discovered a day after he went missing.

On Wednesday, his family released new video evidence they claim shows moments leading up to the incident.

Tong’s family is taking legal action against several individuals, including those who chartered the boat. They argue that Enoch Tong’s untimely death could have been prevented.

“Despite his friends begging and pleading that captain and that made for help, neither did anything to try and rescue him,” said Pedro Echarte, an attorney. “Instead, they sat idly by as he was pulled away by those ripping currents.”

“Very respectful, very kind, he was very honorable, and I know a lot of mothers and parents say how great their kids are, but Enoch was a very great child and we are really going to miss him and I hope that this doesn’t happen to another family,” Mattie Bess, Tong’s mother.

A police investigation was conducted back in March, but no was charged.

Tong’s family is now suing the owners of the yacht, Impulsive Life LLC, in a Miami courtroom.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.