SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is in mourning following a tragedy that took a teen’s life.

A boat that crashed near Key Largo over the weekend ejected everyone on board.

Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, did not survive the crash.

Her family released the following statement that read:

“We are devastated by this catastrophic event and plea for your understanding and compassion in this terrible time. We thank everyone who has expressed their sympathy, faith, love and support, and ask for your continued prayers, not only for Lucy and our family, but for everyone impacted by this tragedy.

