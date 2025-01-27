MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is in pain after the search for a missing teen ended with a tragic discovery.

The family of Tyler Henderson spoke with 7News on Sunday, hours after City of Miami Police confirmed the 17-year-old was killed in a car crash in the Little Haiti area.

“He just was a baby, just turned 17. He didn’t even get the chance to even enjoy 17,” said a family member.

“All he loved was football, and he had good grades, good grades. He was a good boy,” said another family member as she showed the teen’s report card on her cellphone.

Late Saturday night, police put out an alert, saying Henderson was missing.

His family, who asked not to be identified, said they searched for him.

“Just imagine you’re looking for your little brother, and he’s nowhere to be found, he’s dead,” said a family member. “You think he’s gonna come back, you’re just praying and hoping he’s going to come back, and he’s not coming back.”

Sunday afternoon, police announced Henderson was recovered, but initially, they did not provide further details.

His family said they only later found out he was hit by a car and killed in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue.

Loved ones said they teen was initially going to a friend’s house.

“He hadn’t made it back to his friend, so I went over to the friend’s house. The friend showed me messages, like, with Tyler leaving and him telling Tyler, like, ‘Bring me some chips back,'” said a family member. “He actually made it to the destination, but he actually didn’t make it in the house because he was going to the store, and that’s when he got hit.”

Police said the driver stayed at the crash for the investigation, but Henderson’s family wants answers as to how this happened.

“[The driver] needs to be in jail,” said a family member.

As of late Sunday night, police have not specified whether or not the driver will be cited.

