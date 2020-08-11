Family of 11-year-old girl who went missing in Miami pleads for information

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of an 11-year-old girl who went missing from her apartment complex in Miami made an emotional plea for information on her whereabouts.

Jayla Jones was reported missing from her apartment complex at 177 NE 67th St., Monday morning.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, her great-aunt, Doris Jones, urged the community to come forward and help in the search.

“She’s not a runaway. She’s not with a family friend. She is missing,” she said,

Nakia Jones, the child’s mother, said she got into an argument with her grandmother about taking out the trash.

“I saw her in the house. She was supposed to take out the garbage can, and my mom was arguing ’cause she didn’t want to take out the garbage,” she said.

“She went to take out the garbage. She never came back,” said Jones.

Monday afternoon, Miami Police officers went door-to-door handing out flyers looking for tips in hopes someone had seen the girl.

Police also shared her photo on social media along with a physical description.

Jayla stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts, but her mother said she may have changed into a white shirt.

“She’s never run away before. I don’t know what’s going on. All I know is that she’s not come home. It’s been 24 hours, and she could be anywhere at this point,” said Jones.

Jayla’s family is working closely with the police. They are expected to host a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6300.

