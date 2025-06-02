MIAMI (WSVN) - A house fire in Miami left a big family burned out of their home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze on Southwest First Street and 24th Avenue

Fire officials shared pictures of the damage after crews put out flames that, they said, spread through the attic and behind the walls.

After cutting a hole in the roof, firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

Eleven people, including four children, and their three dogs won’t be able to stay in the house. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping them.

