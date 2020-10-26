Family mourns man killed while riding ATV in SW Miami-Dade amid search for driver

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is grieving the loss of a young man who was killed while riding his all-terrain vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade, triggering a search for the driver who, authorities said, fled the scene.

Cesar Figueroa was described by loved ones as a kind person who liked sports.

“My son, he was a good kid,” said his mother, Laly Figueroa. “He was friendly, he was happy. He loves playing basketball.”

Moments later, she broke down in tears.

“I’m not prepared for this,” she said.

Cesar, Laly’s youngest child, was killed Sept. 27, on the night the Miami Heat clinched a spot in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Moments after a video showing Cesar in a celebratory mood was recorded, his family said, he went home to get on his ATV and head to Bird Road to join the festivities.

Heat fans were caravanning to Southwest 94th Avenue, but Cesar would not make it to the celebration.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was hit by a car and thrown from his ATV near the intersection of Bird Road and 94th Avenue.

Laly said she remembers the moment she found out about the crash.

“‘Hurry, hurry! Something happened to Cesar! Hurry!'” she said.

Troopers said a silver Kia struck Cesar before its driver sped away.

Part of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Good Samaritans were seen running to render aid, but by then, it was too late. Cesar was gone.

“Every day, we just keep thinking he’s going to come through that door. We wait for him,” said his sister, Jennifer Figueroa.

Laly said she rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the news.

“‘Cesar is not here anymore. He passed away,'” she said.

Now FHP investigators are looking for the unidentified driver.

“He should’ve stopped and helped him at least,” said Cesar’s father, Julio Figueroa. “I mean, everybody’s in pain, in shock.”

The Figueroas have turned part of their home into a shrine to Cesar.

“Every day we try to have fresh flowers,” said Jennifer.

The shrine includes pictures of Cesar from his days as a high school basketball player, a signed ball and loving messages from friends.

His immediate family said their love for him is endless.

“It was my role to protect him, and it makes me so sad that I wasn’t able to do that, that day,” said Jennifer.

As for Laly, she is still grappling with the reality that the driver of the Kia did not stay behind.

“Why didn’t he stop? Why didn’t he help? I need justice for the memory of my son,” she said.

When she spoke to 7News, Laly wore a T-shirt with a picture of Cesar. It read, “I will love you forever” in Spanish.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

