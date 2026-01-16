SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after, police say, he pepper sprayed his family and then turned the can on deputies.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Southwest 275th Lane and 132nd Place on Thursday afternoon in South Miami-Dade.

Upon arrival, they noticed a family dispute between a man and his family. The man was pepper spraying his family members.

When deputies tried to intervene, the man sprayed four of them before he was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and offered treatment to the seven people who were on scene.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.