MIAMI (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man who sacrificed his life to protect his granddaughter during a home invasion in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The incident occurred at 753 SW 5th Street on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found Luciano Matute suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma.

According to police, the shooter, Carlos Manuel Rosales, 38, identified as the step-uncle of the victim’s granddaughter, fled the scene in a white Toyota pickup but was apprehended after police spotted his vehicle.

He reportedly confessed to the murder upon arrest.

Rosales was also arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and exhibition on a child.

“Once in the police station, that we’re interviewing Rosales, he confesses to the murder, but, we also interviewed the young girl and she gives us information that from the age of 8, she had been molested by Mr. Rosales,” said

According to investigators, Rosales had been sexually abusing Matute’s 11-year-old granddaughter whom he was protecting during the home invasion, who is also the suspect’s step-niece, for three years. Rosales, officials said, also molested another family member.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.