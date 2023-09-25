SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said in a report that a family member was arrested after he left a gun out in the presence of a 3-year-old girl. Consequently, the girl shot her hand which left the family devastated.

On Sunday night, the victim, identified as Serenity, found the firearm on the couch and began playing with it. While handling the weapon, she accidentally discharged it, causing an injury to her right hand.

The report indicates that the child’s family member, 23-year-old Orlando Young, was present at the residence when the incident occurred.

Young explained to authorities that he momentarily left his firearm unattended on the couch while watching a football game. He was arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm.

The seriousness of the situation was emphasized by the fact that Serenity discharged the firearm with her 4-year-old brother in close proximity.

The incident could have had even more devastating consequences, according to family members. Serenity’s grandmother, Robin Fuller, expressed her concern and disbelief.

“It could’ve been worse than this. I don’t appreciate it at all,” said Fuller.

She also questioned why the children were left unsupervised long enough to access the firearm.

Both Serenity and her brother were traumatized by the incident, but the family is hopeful for Serenity’s recovery.

She was transported to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, where medical professionals will perform surgery to reattach her injured finger.

Young is set to face a judge on Monday.

