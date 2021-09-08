HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - According to a family member, a missing Hialeah man has been found, but he was apparently involved in “a bad accident” that put him in the hospital.

According to a message sent to 7News’ Twitter account, Hector Plaza, 53, is reportedly recovering in the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital Thursday.

He had been missing since Monday.

He was last seen by a neighbor in the area of 74th Avenue and 172nd Street driving a 2006 burgundy Nissan Altima.

Plaza was reported to have special needs by the family.

