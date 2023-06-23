SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire during a birthday party in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving a man dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight shooting at a home near Southwest 175th Street and 103rd Avenue, just after 12:50 a.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking with 7News hours later, the victim’s brother, Freddy Williams, said he was helping DJ his son’s birthday party at the time.

“He was a nice guy. He had an amputated leg already from a prior shooting, and he was changing his life, and that happened right there,” said Williams. “He was just being my DJ with me, doing my music, you know. He was just starting back getting into the music, but you know, your past will catch up with you. So, you know, that can be another thing, but there’s gonna be justice served.”

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made.

