Family makes plea for hit and run driver who killed mother in South Miami-Dade to come forward

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making an emotional plea to the public to help them get a dangerous driver off the street.

Last month, they lost Jeanette Berrios, a mother of three, to a horrific hit and run as she walked home in South Miami-Dade.

“She just supported the family, and she was, you know, she was very important to all of us, and it’s a big hole in our hearts right now,” said Christine Sotomayer, Berrio’s niece.

According to investigators, Berrios was walking home just after midnight on Feb. 1 when she was hit by a car.

It happened along Southwest 304th Street in South Miami-Dade.

The driver who hit her never stopped. They took off and left the 55-year-old in the road, where she died.

“You killed my mom and just left her there in that cold street,” said the victim’s son, Chris Berrios. “You went home to your warm bed and your family. It’s not right. Just come forward.”

“Do what’s right morally. Do what’s right. This is a human being’s life that was taken, and it was taken too soon,” Sotomayer said.

More than a month has passed, and there are still no answers for the family. Miami-Dade Police believe the car that hit Berrios may have been a silver late-model Acura Sedan.

Berrios’ son and niece are holding out hope that the person responsible will do the right thing.

“That’s like the best closure we can get,” Chris said. “How did she die? Was she suffering?”

“The way I see it is, there is a God,” Sotomayer said. “God sees all. Someone out there does know.”

If you have any information about this deadly hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.