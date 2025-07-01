DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family and Miami-Dade homicide investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting on Interstate 95 that claimed a woman’s life back in January 2020, hoping to end the agonizing uncertainty and bring her killer to justice.

“We deserve to know who did this,” said the victim’s sister Melanie Gonzalez.

The family of 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez gathered at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, making a heartfelt plea for justice, hoping someone will come forward with answers to help close the painful chapter of not knowing who killed their loved one.

The victim’s mother, Sheilla Nuñez, was visibly distraught as she urged the public to come forward with any information they might have.

“You can call the police. You can come to me. You can call any person, please,” said Nuñez.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, around 8:30 p.m., Melissa and her boyfriend were traveling in the southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Northwest 79th Street when she was shot and killed by a stray bullet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Loved ones said Melissa was on the way to the hospital to visit her sick grandfather when the fatal bullet traveled across the highway and hit her in the head.

“To know that something like this happened to her and to not know who did it, to not know why it happened, it hurts,” said Melanie.

Five years after the shooting, investigators are left with more questions than answers, with the only definitive clue being a dark colored sedan, which appears to be a BMW.

“A vehicle, that’s a vehicle of interest to us. It’s a vehicle that we believe is fleeing the area where we believe the shots originated from,” said Lead Detective Juan Segovia.

And for the grieving family, the heartbreak is still just as palpable.

“She was amazing, she didn’t deserve this,” said Melanie.

Detectives said they’ve ruled out the possibility of road rage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

