MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a man who was killed in Miami while riding his motorcycle has identified the victim, as police continue their search for the driver who, they said, fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Loved ones on Thursday shared pictures of 50-year-old Edgar Suarez. They said the pictures show him preparing for his upcoming wedding.

Instead, police said, he was victim of a hit-and-run that was captured by surveillance cameras.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash along West Flagler Street, near 47th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Surveillance video from a nail salon across the street captured the scene as the driver traveled on the street and collided with the motorcyclist, pinning the victim underneath his car, at around 4:30 a.m.

Loved ones said Suarez was on his way to work at Miami International Airport at the time.

While the call came in as a pedestrian hit, it was actually a car versus a motorcycle.

Another angle of security footage showed the motorcycle’s headlight heading west as the subject’s red Toyota sedan entered the intersection.

The driver hopped out of his car seconds after impact and walked around the vehicle. After grabbing several items from the front seat, he took off running.

“He basically left this person lifeless on the floor, did not call 911, did not assist in any way,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz, “so that’s very disturbing that another human being would do that.”

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, traffic was temporarily shut down on Flagler Street between Northwest 46th Avenue and 47th Court.

The red Toyota was later towed away as evidence. The car and the surveillance video are now major clues that could lead to catching the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

