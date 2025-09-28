SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is mourning the loss of a father and his 11-year-old son, days after, authorities said, they were killed in a violent crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the fatal wreck that took place near Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue, just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

The security footage shows a Lexus sedan heading eastbound when it appears to hit a curb, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a GMC SUV. The camera captures a flash from the Lexus’ headlights at the moment of impact.

Family members said the crash killed 40-year-old Adam Bravo, who was behind the wheel, and his 11-year-old son Nathan.

Loved ones said the victims were on their way home from getting their haircut together.

Bravo’s family released a statement to 7News that reads:

“Adam and Nathan were truly inseparable. Nathan adored his father more than anyone in this world. God knew they couldn’t live without each other, so He called them home together, side by side. They were inseparable here on Earth, and now they remain inseparable in eternity.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Bravo was killed on impact, and Nathan was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The four people inside the damaged GMC SUV survived the crash.

Bravo’s family said they are asking for prayers. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

